Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

CMG stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $2,686,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $2,253,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,158.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 891,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 820,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

