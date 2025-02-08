Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDTX. Guggenheim began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. WBB Securities boosted their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDTX

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.94. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,558,000. Finally, Checkpoint Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.