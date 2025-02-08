CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Get CONMED alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNMD

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. CONMED has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in CONMED by 83.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.