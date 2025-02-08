Craig Hallum Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $101.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $123.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 144.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,878,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

