Critical Comparison: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -244.59% -119.86% -88.60% TSS 3.59% 87.89% 11.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenpro Capital and TSS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.73 million 3.06 $1.07 million ($0.86) -1.28 TSS $122.53 million 2.91 $70,000.00 $0.18 82.89

Volatility & Risk

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TSS. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TSS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TSS beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

