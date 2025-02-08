DA Davidson Has Optimistic Outlook of AZEK FY2025 Earnings

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for AZEK in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.94. AZEK has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,066,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,765 shares in the company, valued at $49,255,149.80. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $90,577.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,496. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,170 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,702,000 after buying an additional 3,595,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AZEK by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,074 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,006,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,093,000 after purchasing an additional 425,609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,436,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 834.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 410,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 366,352 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

