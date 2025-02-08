DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 5,562 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $46.94 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

