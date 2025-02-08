DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 6,221 Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGRW. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 212,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Price Performance

TGRW opened at $40.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.24.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

