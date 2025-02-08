DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $212.24 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

