DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $212.24 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
