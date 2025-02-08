DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 900 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 512.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $101,702.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,120. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $51.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.75%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

