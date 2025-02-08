DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1,021.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.76. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

