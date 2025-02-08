DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,821 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 40,952 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,273,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,811,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.

Datadog Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $142.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.10. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 269.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,979 shares of company stock worth $111,869,206. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

