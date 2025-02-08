DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 251 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MicroStrategy stock opened at $327.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.46 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.07 and its 200-day moving average is $255.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $242,482.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,484.10. This represents a 10.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $16,314,110 over the last 90 days. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.30.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

