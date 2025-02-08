DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 3,740 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,054,000 after buying an additional 3,525,851 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after buying an additional 2,642,472 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,799,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,348,000 after buying an additional 735,803 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,419,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,936,000 after buying an additional 639,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,332,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,473,000 after buying an additional 1,741,584 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

