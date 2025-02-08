DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 515 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.14% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 132,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGSD stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

