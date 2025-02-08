DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at $862,081.49. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,928 shares of company stock valued at $433,080. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nordson

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $214.39 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $196.83 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.63.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.