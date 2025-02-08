DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Valvoline by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,285.92. The trade was a 6.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Valvoline Stock Down 2.1 %

VVV opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $48.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 197.22% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

