DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 136.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 25.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 2.34.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $278,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,398,884.30. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $9,273,214.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,590,254.76. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,271,085 shares of company stock worth $26,757,696. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

