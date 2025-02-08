DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,294,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,671,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,156,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,606,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1,903.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 481,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 457,296 shares during the period.

Shares of VFLO opened at $35.20 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

