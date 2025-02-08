DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,541.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2067 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

