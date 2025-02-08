DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $853,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $113.23 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day moving average is $123.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,269.64. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

