DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $607,000 Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
SHYD opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.
The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.
