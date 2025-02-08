DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $680,000 Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

