DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 529,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 77,655 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 439,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 25.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 73,322 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 268.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 230,613 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 67.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,209 shares during the period.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

