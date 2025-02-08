DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth $5,212,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 795,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth $2,795,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 58,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MeiraGTx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

MeiraGTx Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $6.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $532.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.25. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $150,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,166.63. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 35,839 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $231,878.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,026,309.94. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

(Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.