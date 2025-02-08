DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $578,000 in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total value of $6,348,138.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,670,155.40. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total value of $17,132,918.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,017,388 shares in the company, valued at $291,115,402.32. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,867 shares of company stock valued at $284,773,062 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $375.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.34. The company has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 113.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $417.64.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on AppLovin from $252.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.