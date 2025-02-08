DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New $591,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $53.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $38.48 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $764.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

