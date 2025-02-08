DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First National by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in First National by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of First National by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of First National by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 627,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

First National Price Performance

Shares of First National stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. First National had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Equities research analysts expect that First National Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

First National Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

