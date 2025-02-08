DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,577 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $693,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 522,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,436. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,947 in the last 90 days. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

