DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.04.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

