DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $339,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 127,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.