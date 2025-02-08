DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 731 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

