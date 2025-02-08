DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 140,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 14,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

