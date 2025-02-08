DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Alger 35 ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alger 35 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $911,000.

NYSEARCA ATFV opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. Alger 35 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.0408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

