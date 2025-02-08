DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,360 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

