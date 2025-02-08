DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haven Global Partners LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

