DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RFDI. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $949,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 889.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 70,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RFDI opened at $64.31 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $68.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.1513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

