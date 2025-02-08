DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 12,278 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRBR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:BRBR opened at $76.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

