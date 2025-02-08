DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 147 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (up from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.68.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,856.81. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $468,210.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,875.75. The trade was a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,459 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $200.59 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $129.36 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.49 and its 200 day moving average is $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

