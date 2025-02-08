DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 91.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 113,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $14.74 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

