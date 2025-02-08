DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 218,410 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218,410 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 523.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $50.94 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

