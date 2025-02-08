DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 334 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 10,856.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Trade Desk by 55.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,549,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,892,000 after acquiring an additional 551,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Shares of TTD opened at $117.29 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $141.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 192.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

