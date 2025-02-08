DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 387 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,365,000 after acquiring an additional 399,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after acquiring an additional 570,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,147,000 after acquiring an additional 365,796 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

