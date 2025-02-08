DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,876 Shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17.

About First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

