DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 650 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Cameco by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cameco Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of CCJ stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.02 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $62.55.
Cameco Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
