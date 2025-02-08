DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 723 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in GSK by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,885,000 after buying an additional 2,224,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after buying an additional 870,449 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in GSK by 2.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,853,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,222,000 after buying an additional 342,365 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in GSK by 1.7% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,953,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,623,000 after purchasing an additional 66,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 30.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,803,000 after purchasing an additional 833,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 50.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. GSK’s payout ratio is 96.10%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

