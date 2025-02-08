DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 99,309 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,309 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,873,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 864,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,657,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,282,000 after purchasing an additional 738,656 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,800 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3,355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,852,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,427 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,378,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,866 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 316.27, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 2,283.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.