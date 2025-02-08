DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $478,000 Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,248,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 698.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $159.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $123.84 and a 52-week high of $180.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.40.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.