DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $648,000 Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLR. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 54,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 286.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 559.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 53,386 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $92.15 on Friday. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $187.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.42.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

