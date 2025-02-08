DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS GSST opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

